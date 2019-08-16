Assembly didn’t allow me take a bow – Igbokwe

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has expressed surprise that members of the state House of Assembly did not allow him to take a bow when he appeared before them for screening.

Igbokwe noted that he was asked more than 15 questions by the lawmakers, describing the exercise as excruciating.

He spoke to journalists on Thursday after being screened by a 16-man committee of the Assembly chaired by the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

The APC chieftain was among the 13 commissioners and special advisers designate whose names were sent to the state lawmakers by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Seven of the 13 nominees were screened on Thursday.

After the exercise, Igbokwe said his position as the party’s publicity secretary was not enough to get him preferential treatment.

“The screening was quite excruciating. I was asked about 15 questions, which I answered. I thought they would just ask me to take a bow and go having served the party for a number of years, because all of them are party members. But I met a different thing; I thought it was just to go and take a bow, but I ended up spending more time.”

He ascribed the low Igbo votes in the state for President Muhammad Buhari during the 2019 general elections to ethnicity, saying the group had sentiment for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party because its running mate, Peter Obi, was an Igbo man.

The committee chairman, Abiru, told the nominees that they would get feedback of their performance through the governor.

Abiru also noted that the report of the committee would be presented before the larger Assembly before a decision would be taken.