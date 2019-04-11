ASUP threatens strike over FG’s failure to implement agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP has threatened to embark on a one week national strike over alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement the agreement it reached with the union recently.

Chris Nkoro, ASUP National Publicity Secretary, said the decision was taken during the 94th National Executive Council meeting of the union, held from Monday to Friday at the Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, Kaduna State.

The union had early in February, suspended its two-month industrial action over non implementation of the said agreement by the federal government.

Nkoro did not however say when the planned strike would commence. “The union views the persistent lethargic disposition of the Federal government and its agencies towards re-negotiation of FGN/ASUP agreement as a ploy to cripple the system and perpetuate suffering on members.

“The NEC urges the federal government to without further delay, commence the re-negotiation process.

“The NEC sadly observed that while the union had agreed on the terms of enrolling of the sector into Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System some rectors have continued to use backhand ploy to enroll some institutions without recourse to our union’s documented peculiar concerns.

“The NEC therefore calls on government to promptly call these erring rectors to order.

“The NEC is unimpressed that shortfalls and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure 15 migration challenges have persisted, even with continued assurances by government that this situation has been dealt with by government.

“The NEC expects therefore that with the conclusion of the 2019 general election, these issues would be addressed squarely by the government immediately.”

Nkoro said that the Conditions in State Polytechnics/Monotechnics in terms of delay in payment of salaries, arrears of promotions, and other infractions were still sources of grave concern to the NEC.

He said these situations still prevail in Abia, Kogi, Imo, Osun, Oyo, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Ekiti, Ondo and Zamfara.

Nkoro therefore said that NEC had reiterated the firm invocation of the “no salary, no accreditation” policy on the institutions concerned and further urged that all cases of victimization should be adequately redressed immediately.

He said the NEC had observed that some institutions, especially in the states were yet to key into the overall national interest on education.

He said: “It was disheartening that Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology Management in Makarfi has not implemented the 65 years retirement age, migration to CONPCASS, inadequate infrastructure, non-sponsorship of staff to conferences, and non-research grants.

“The NEC had frowned at the shoddy process of appointing rectors in some polytechnics without due diligence.

“This has become an embarrassment to the sector and does not guarantee industrial harmony in the sector, particularly, in the recently affected institutions; Bida and Ile Ile-Oluji.

“The NEC therefore called on the Federal government to redress and rescind the decision, failure which the union will embark on a one week national strike.

“ASUP is unrelenting in its strive towards continuously adding value to the Polytechnic system with constant dialogue and engagements with relevant stake holders in the sector, bearing in mind the welfare of both the members of our union and the Polytechnic system.”