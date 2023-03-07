ASUU AAU denies paying members’ salaries

Claims that its members had received salaries have been refuted by the Academic Staff Union of Universities at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The organization said that the claim that all pending payments for university workers had been paid was untrue in a statement that was jointly signed by the union’s chairman and acting secretary, Drs. Cyril Onogbosele and William Odion.

It was mentioned that the institution’s management used selective payment.

“The university administration has adopted the practice of selectively disbursing staff members’ monthly salaries to inflict hunger, suffering, and annoyance on a large number of employees and to exacerbate the salary crisis.”

“The reality in AAU, Ekpoma as of today Tuesday, March 7, 2023, is a widespread restiveness, fear, and grief as a result of a wicked continuing of selective salary payment to some workers by the university administration,” said the statement made accessible to journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

“It is untrue that the institution has paid off all staff members’ salary arrears. It is merely a rumor spread to mislead and perplex the public over the ongoing wage crisis at the university.

“Many university employees, in particular, more than 50% of ASUU members, have been purposefully withheld payment of salary by the university administration for the months of January through December 2022 and January through January 2023.

“Even if the staff’s compensation for February 2023 has been paid, the old system of selective wage payment is still in place. Both academic and non-academic University employees have voiced complaints about being overlooked in the payment schedule.

The management is purposefully targeting particular employees as their “enemies,” it was further said, by selectively paying their paychecks.

“Staff cooperative societies and saving plans have also suffered losses due to non-remittance of deductions to the relevant beneficiaries for 27 months, which have tremendously contributed to the financial ill-health of personnel in the university,” it claimed.