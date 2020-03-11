ASUU strike is illegal – FG

The Federal Government has declared the current two-week warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities as illegal.

It accused ASUU of not following laid down procedures before embarking on the industrial action.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, gave the government’s position in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He said ASUU did not give the government the “mandatory notice” required of a union before proceeding on the strike.

The minister said, “I am in shock. The strike is illegal because they did not give us the mandatory notice.

“If you withdraw services and you still want to be paid, it is corruption. Is that not corruption?”

