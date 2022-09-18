ASUU Vs FG: Olowu of Kuta, Urges Immediate Resolution

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, has appealed to the federal government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, without further delay.

Olowu made this appeal on Tuesday when his convoy ran into the roadblock mounted by the National Association of Nigerian Students’ NANS on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway protesting the lingering crisis.

The monarch who addressed the students and urged them to open the expressway to ensure free traffic flow promised to take up the issue with the concerned authorities.

He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating into a fracas.