At least one in two beds in Lagos COVID-19 care hospitals occupied – Abayomi

Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos, says 51 percent of beds in both private and public COVID-19 care centres in the state have been occupied.

This means that only one out of two beds in such hospitals is vacant.

In a tweet on Friday, the commissioner gave an update on the coronavirus situation in the state.

“The bed occupancy in both public and private #COVID19Lagos Care Centres has increased to 51%. Oxygen usage is also on the increase at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” he tweeted.

According to the commissioner, as of Wednesday, a total of 34,169 cases have been confirmed in the state with 807 new infections.

He said 3,032 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 Lagos care centres.

Two hundred and forty-six people have reportedly died from the virus in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the commissioner had announced the inauguration of the new Armored Shield Isolation Center.

Abayomi said the new isolation center is fully equipped to provide all levels of care to COVID-19 patients.

“Today, I was with the Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu to officially commission the new Armoured Shield Isolation Center powered by @ReddingtonLagos, in its effort to support @followlasg in the fight against the second wave of #COVID19,” he said.

“The purpose built isolation treatment center is equipped to provide all levels of #COVID19 care from isolation to level 3 ICU care.”

He also disclosed that the new medical facility would be managed by multi-disciplinary panel of specialists.

These specialists he said, would provide services like PCR testing, telemedicine services, and 24 hours care to all COVID-19 patients.