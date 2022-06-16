Atiku announces Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has announced Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

He made the announcement on Thursday, June 16, via his social media handles.

Abubakar posted, “I am delighted to announce Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa as my Vice Presidential candidate.

“I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria.”

Earlier, Okowa was welcomed to the PDP’s headquarters for the party’s Vice Presidential screening in Abuja on Thursday with congratulatory remarks.

Apart from Okowa, others reportedly shortlisted are Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Abubakar on Saturday, May 28, emerged as the PDP candidate for 2023 presidential election.

Abubakar scored 371 votes to emerge as the party’s candidate defeating his close contender, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, who polled 237 votes.

Born on November 25, 1946, in Jada, Adamawa, Abubakar ran for Governor of the state three times in 1990, 1997 and 1998, when he was elected before becoming the running mate to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, which he remained the vice president till 2003.

Abubakar contested for the office of the president several times, including 2014 when he ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lost in the primaries to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.