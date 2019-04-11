Atiku disowns posters circulating in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections has dissociated himself from posters being circulated around Abuja, saying: “The campaign season is over.”Some of the posters at the Central District of Abuja had the inscriptions: ‘Atiku, the real and the best.’

A statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said: “The tainted electoral victory by the incumbent is being challenged in court. We refuse to be distracted, which is exactly the objective of our opponents but remain focused on diligently pursuing our election petition with a view to retrieving the stolen mandate.

“Our attention has been drawn to posters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election being circulated in Abuja. We disassociate the former vice president of Nigeria from the said posters in circulation.”

Also Wednesday, Ibe dismissed as “total fabrication” an allegation that Atiku spent $30,000 to hire a lobby group to persuade the US Congress to stop the inauguration of President Buhari. Reacting to the “shameless lies”, Ibe said the latest dirty propaganda against the former vice president “didn’t come as a surprise to us because lying has so far become their only bragging rights of competence.”

He said that “Lying has become a culture to the APC administration and therefore we are not surprised by their latest diversionary allegations. Since Atiku resisted pressure not to go to court, the APC has been behaving like a cat on hot bricks because the outcome of the 2019 elections has exposed and shattered the facade of their dubious integrity.”

He said that “the APC are behaving nervously like a thief living under the fear of being exposed and shamed” and “are now using fake news against Atiku instead of focusing on defending themselves in the court. For a party that has broken the worst record in election rigging, the APC doesn’t have any iota of integrity to be taken seriously by anybody.

“Atiku’s court case has become their biggest burden because it exposes their integrity as a sham. And instead of defending their stolen mandate in court, they are now using fake news to divert public attention from the historic electoral heist they have committed against Nigerians.”