Atiku, Obi approach court, demand election materials inspection

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, respectively, have moved the Presidential Election Court to request authorization for the scrutiny of election materials used during last Saturday’s election.

In the presidential election on February 25, Atiku and Obi refused to accept loss and vowed to enforce their victory in court.

In his acceptance speech after being named the winner of the election on Wednesday, Bola Tinubu requested the two candidates to join him in the effort to improve the country, but the gesture of reconciliation was rejected by the two contenders.

On Thursday in Abuja, Atiku and Obi each gave a speech at a separate news conference.

Both presidential candidates asked PEC in Abuja for permission to examine election-related materials on February 25 in an effort to follow through on their pledges.

Two ex-parte motions they submitted to the PEC secretariat at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, contain their request.

The motions have been scheduled for hearing on Friday, with the Independent National Electoral Commission and two other parties listed as respondents (today).