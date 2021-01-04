Atiku selling his investments in Intels – Aide

Vice President Atiku Abubakar and co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels), has been selling his shares in the company over the years.

In a statement on Monday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president said the divestment has assumed greater urgency in the last five years.

According to him, the present administration has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians because of politics.

“There should be a marked difference between Politics and Business. Yes, he has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.”