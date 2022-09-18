Atiku support group rejects Makinde’s call for Ayu’s resignation

Ekiti/Ondo Atiku Movement, a grassroots mobilisation group, has rejected the call by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyochia Ayu, to vacate his seat.

It said the governor’s position was not supported by fact or predicated on reason.

The group also endorsed the position of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Ayu and commended him for his unalloyed support, loyalty and commitment to the party’s constitution.

The group’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Ade Ajepe, said the governor only expressed his personal opinion, as there was nowhere South-West PDP members debated and jointly took a decision to revolt against the National Executive Committee of the party which passed a vote of confidence in the party’s National Working Committee.

Ajepe, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday titled, “We say no to Gov Makinde’s calls for removal of PDP national chairman,” said, “South-West is interested in the chairmanship of the party, but not through backstabbing or a dagger drawn or a back door as being championed by Governor Makinde and his co-travellers who are mainly outside the South-West Zone.

“When the position of the chairman was zoned to the South-West, those masquerading as the defenders of the region now, for selfish reasons collaborated and colluded with a South-South governor to hijack the position to Rivers State.”

He, however, urged Ayu to ignore the distractions and continue the good work as attested to by the party’s NEC.

He also urged the party to reach out to all members across the country and unite all for the task ahead.

Ajepe added, “as a party, we must follow the path of constitutionalism, rules and regulations, party convention, practices and principles on all matters including this one.”