Stop your hopelessness in disguise, Atiku slams Tinubu

Few days to the forthcoming general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be on guard and not succumb to an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress to deceive them again.

In a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described as “hopelessness in disguise,” the promise of renewed hope being made by the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said, “It is one week to the election, and expectedly, campaigns have reached fever pitch. But amid the excitement and tension, voters must guard their hearts jealously as the ruling APC will try to use every subterfuge and stratagem in its manual to deceive them once more. These last days are similar to the end time predicted in the Holy books.

“Nigerians must not let themselves to be deceived by this corn-man selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope. Your hope will be stolen from you if he is allowed to govern Nigeria. That indeed will be a state of hopelessness – hell on earth, frying pan to fire.”

Atiku said Nigerians must be vigilant, noting that in one breath, Tinubu promised to continue and build on the “impeccable legacy,” of the President Muhammadu Buhari, while in another breath, he hinted that he would reverse Buhari’s legacies.

According to him, if voted as President, Tinubu would turn Nigeria into his personal property as he allegedly did with Lagos State where he was governor for eight years.

He added, “Tinubu has turned Lagos State into his personal fiefdom by arrogating all powers to himself so much so that even the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, publicly refers to him as ‘my principal’, clear evidence that Tinubu is far above the constitutionally recognised authority in the state.

“To keep governors in check, he buys the loyalty of all 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly who openly sing the Tinubu anthem in the hallowed chamber. It is through the instrumentality of the House that he successfully impeached two of his deputy governors – Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro. It was also through this subservient House that Tinubu passed the obnoxious governors’ pension law that would see him earn more allowances than a former President.