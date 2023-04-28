Atiku’s spokesperson Bwala predicts Wike, El-Rufai, other top Tinubu’s cabinet [See List]

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has predicted the composition of the cabinet of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bwala predicted the cabinet of the Tinubu’s incoming government in a Twitter post on Friday.

Formerly of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bwala defected to the PDP last year.

According to Bwala, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila will be appointed as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

“Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF): Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State; former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“National Security Adviser (NSA): Nuhu Ribadu, retired Police officer; pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF): Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing; former Governor of Lagos State.

“Minister Special Duties: James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives (Ikeja); Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Minister of Information: Bayo Ononuga, former Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), ex-Director of Media and Publicity, APC PCC.

“Ambassador to USA: Dele Alake, ex-Lagos State Commissioner of Information & Strategy; former spokesman, APC PCC.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs: Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State; former Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

“Minister of FCT: Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State, whose second term will expire in January 2024.

“Minister of Defence: Tukur Buratai, retired Lieutenant General; former Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“Minister of Interior: Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State; former Minister of State – Education.

“State House Counsel: Babatunde Ogala, former APC Legal Adviser; Head of Legal Directorate, Tinubu Campaign Organisation.

“Minister of Aviation: Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation; Culture and Tourism; ex-Director of New Media, APC PCC.

“Minister of Agriculture: Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State, Minister of Works and Housing: Ken Nnamani, former Senate President.

“National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): retired General Buba Marwa, former Military Administrator of Lagos State.

“Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor: Wale Edun, former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance; Presidential Transition Council member.

“Special Adviser on Media and Publicity: Festus Keyamo, Minister of State – Labour and Productivity; fomer spokesman, APC PCC.

“Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs: Babajimi Benson, member of the House of Representatives (Ikorodu).”