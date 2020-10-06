Atletico Madrid confirm sale of Partey to Arsenal

English Premier League (EPL) side Arsenal completed the biggest move of transfer deadline day on Monday as they secured the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

“La Liga on Monday informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body’s headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey’s release clause,” read a statement on Atletico Madrid’s website just before the midnight CET deadline.

“Thus, the player has unilaterally ended his work contract that he had signed with the club through to 30 June 2023.”

The deal is worth 50 million euros (45.37 million pounds).

Arsenal then announced the deal on social media at 23:15 local time.

Under La Liga rules all players must have a buyout clause in their contracts and any club wishing to activate it must deposit the full amount with the Spanish league.

The league organisers will then release the player’s registration before passing the fee onto the selling club.

Partey, 27, joined the Spanish side’s youth academy in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone’s side since making his debut in 2015.

In a separate deal, Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreria has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

Also, out-of-favour Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi left the Emirates Stadium for Hertha Berlin on loan.