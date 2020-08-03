Attack on Zulum shows we are all vulnerable – Govs

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says the recent attack on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, shows how vulnerable Nigeria has become.

In a letter of solidarity to the governor, the forum said it will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity in the nation.

Suspected members of the Boko Haram insurgent group attacked Zulum’s convoy when he was touring some communities in the state.

In the letter signed by Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor and NGF chairman, the governors said the attack on Zulum shows the fragile nature of Nigeria’s security architecture.

The letter read: “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.”

The NGF added that its sub-committee in security will meet on Tuesday after which they will dialogue with Buhari and heads of security agencies.