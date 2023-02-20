Australian man killed by shark at a well-known beach in New Caledonia

In New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, an Australian tourist was murdered by a shark in front of shocked witnesses.

At a well-known beach in Nouméa, the 59-year-old was swimming around 150 meters (500 feet) from shore when he was attacked on Sunday, according to the authorities.

He was severely wounded in his leg and arms from being bitten multiple times, and he passed away there and then.

In the past three weeks, there have been three shark attacks close to Chateau-Royal beach.

The man was taken back to the beach by two sailors who were sailing close, where paramedics attempted to revive him.

Local media has stated that several persons in the water at the time saw the attack, which caused a frantic rush back to the shore.

The majority of the local beaches have been blocked, and authorities have mandated that sharks in the area’s seas be caught.

On January 29, a shark attacked a swimmer in the region who was 49 years old, gravely injuring him. A few days later, a surfer was also attacked.

About 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) east of Australia is New Caledonia, which is located south of Vanuatu.

Although there are just 270,000 people living there, the Florida Museum of Natural History, which has been keeping track of shark attacks worldwide since 1958, places it 13th in the world for the total number of assaults.