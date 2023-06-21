AXA Mansard invests N18.2bn to boost health insurance

AXA Mansard Health has said that it invested N18.2 billion in the newly established AXA OneHealth Medical Centre in a bid to improve on the level of health insurance acceptance in Nigeria.

The health insurance firm said it would continue to deliver quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians and the growth of its service providers across the healthcare value chain in the country.

This was disclosed at the commissioning of the OneHealth Medical Centre established by the firm in Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new facility, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Africa Health, Khaled El Shaarany said the company was determined to reduce the health-related financial burden, especially for low- and middle-class individuals with a facility that would help to incentivise healthcare providers to offer high-quality care, as they would be reimbursed for their services.

He said AXA Mansard-funded the OneHealth Medical Centre Facility to further uphold its HMO commitments in Nigeria.

El Shaarany, said the firm targeted to complete the project before the end of the next two years, to become the largest healthcare network in the country.

He said that with AXA as the paying Partner, the medical centre could provide insurance that covered the hospital’s expenses and keeps the cost completely affordable for their customers.

The AXA Country Manager and Medical Director, OneHealth, Misbah Oleolo, in his opening speech, expressed delighted in the launch, but noted that in every business, real satisfaction would come when services had been delivered successfully.

“We hope to get positive feedback from our customers that the service meets their needs, until then it is better to be economical with our emotions” he said.

Oleolo said the AXA Health team led by AXA Mansard will first increase expansion in areas with very high Insurance penetration and eventually organically recruit more people, from across the nation.

“We guarantee high-quality healthcare solutions that will be accessible to many people as we begin to increase our geographical footprints,” he said

Oleolo said that the OneHealth medical facility had carefully recruited and trained staff to deliver a technology-driven solution through their in-house electronic medical records backed with telemedicine as part of its digital health offering.

According to him, the initiative promotes collaboration as it engaged medical personnel who would supervise the activities, in a way that would create a win-win situation for every party involved.

The Chief Executive Officer AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi, expressed his delight stressing that the launch would tackle the issue of long waiting time, misdiagnosis, mal-diagnosis etc.

“We are very happy to see AXA powering OneHealth to deliver great services to our customers,” Adeniyi said.