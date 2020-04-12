Ayade asks civil servants to return to work, insists people are safe with masks

Prof. Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, has asked civil servants from grade level 10 to return to work from Tuesday.

This is despite WHO’s recommendation on lockdown and social distancing as measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The governor, a professor of science, gave the directive three days after he said no need for social distancing if people wear masks.

In a statement Christian Ita, his senior special assistant on media, issued on his behalf, the governor instructed the state garment factory not to sell masks but give them out for free.

“The governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has issued the following new orders: All civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above are to resume work on Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” the statement read.

“The no mask no movement policy is still in full force. All returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries. All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked.

“The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge.”

The governor also directed that all entry and exit points into the state should remain shut for two weeks, adding that the ban on large gathering is still in force.

“All entry and exit points (air, land and water) into the state hereby remain closed for a further two weeks,” he said.

“For any emergency evacuation by air, a certification by the national headquarters of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is required. Even so, the pilots are prohibited from stepping out of the aircraft

“Nobody is allowed in public places such as markets, shopping malls, sports arena, banks etc without the correct use of appropriate nose mask.

“Mass gatherings of all kinds such as worships, weddings, burials etc remain prohibited. Defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Cross River State Epidemic and Pandemic Law 2020.”

Cross River is among the 17 states of the country with no record of coronavirus.

Some governors who relaxed the lockdown order reversed their decisions following fresh coronavirus cases in their states.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, who had earlier approved of Easter services across the state, reversed the order after Ondo recorded its second coronavirus case, while Bello Masari, governor of Katsina, who had earlier directed that Jumat service should be observed in some places, cancelled it after Katsina confirmed three fresh cases of the virus.

There are currently 318 COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries and 10 deaths across 19 states in Nigeria.