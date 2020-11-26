Ayade orders commissioner to nurse ailing ex-senate president in London

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River
Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, has ordered Betta Edu, commissioner of health, to oversee the treatment of Joseph Wayas, former senate president, in London, United Kingdom.

The second republic senate president was said to have been battling undisclosed health challenges since 2013 and was flown to London for medical care.

In a statement on Wednesday, Christian Ita, Ayade’s spokesperson, said the governor directed the commissioner to ensure that Wayas is nursed back to health.

“Following information that former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas is ill in London, His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade has directed that the Cross River State Government takes over the management of his health immediately.

“Consequently, His Excellency has ordered the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, to visit the ailing statesman in London and oversee his treatment.

“The governor further directs the Commissioner to ensure that no expense is spared in the effort to nurse Dr. Wayas back to health.”

