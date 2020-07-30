Ayo Fasanmi, Afenifere chieftain, is dead

Ayo Fasanmi, national leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political organisation, is dead. The demise of the pharmacist, which occurred on Wednesday, was disclosed in a statement by Funke Egbemode, Osun commissioner for information and civic orientation, on Thursday.

According to Egbemode, Fasanmi’s first son, Obafemi, confirmed the development on behalf of the family.

The commissioner described the late elder statesman as an icon who left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“Baba Fasanmi was a leader who demonstrated his love for our great country in many laudable ways; but more heart-warming was how he showed optimal concern for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and how he held leaders accountable on their promises of good governance,” she said.

“We also recognise how much Osogbo, and Osun State as a whole meant to Pa Fasanmi, who was transferred to Osogbo as a Pharmacist in 1951, and he chose to live here till he took his last breath.

“His Alekuwodo residence became a make-shift Secretariat for a number of causes and movements of national relevance.

“The State Government of Osun appreciates all he accomplished in his lifetime, especially as a pivotal force in the socio-cultural and political bolstering of the Yoruba.”

Fasanmin, who lost his wife in 2014, would have clocked 95 on September 27, 2020.