Ayu’s suspension: PDP suspends Igyorov ward exco with immediate effect

This is following the crisis that led to the suspension of the party’s former National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

It would be recalled that 12 members of the 17-member Executive Committee led by the Chairman, Philip kashi, and Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum had on March 24, 2023, passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is a member of the party in the Ward and ordered his immediate suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

The acting Chairman of the PDP in Benue, Isaac Mffo at a press briefing in Makurdi, on Thursday, said the Igyorov ward executive is suspended for one month to allow for peace to be restored.

He also said the state working committee will henceforth take charge of the political affairs of the party in Igyorov ward where Ayu hails from.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party,” the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, had said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

Ayu was initially suspended by his ward in Benue for anti-party activities. The court thereafter restrained him from parading as the chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023, for a hearing.