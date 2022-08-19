Bacardi Limited Welcomes Consumer Goods Executive Dave Ingram to Lead Operations

Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, today announces the appointment of Dave Ingram as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Dave brings 30 years of supply chain and strategic sourcing experience to Bacardi where he will lead the end-to-end supply chain experience — from achieving our goal of sustainably sourcing key ingredients, to leading operations sites across the globe, to managing a robust supply chain track that brings products to shelves and consumers’ hands.

Dave will report to Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Madhavan and joins the company’s Global Leadership Team effective September 1, 2022. He will be based in Geneva, Switzerland.

This appointment follows the retirement of Jean-Marc Lambert after more than 20 years with the Bacardi operations organization. Jean-Marc will remain on board through the end of the fiscal year until April 1, 2023, to support the transition.

Dave joins from Unilever where he most recently served as Chief Procurement Officer with responsibility for global spend across marketing, business services, production items and collaborative manufacturing portfolios. Prior to this role, he led regional Supply Chain teams for more than a decade as a senior executive in Europe, Asia and North Asia. His experience at Unilever began at market levels leading supply chain for Mexico and the United Kingdom.

“Dave’s passion for leading with purpose and ensuring a long-term sustainable business model makes him a great fit as we continue building on the future legacy of Bacardi. His global experience, collaborative approach, digital focus and leadership style will be an asset to our team and to our customers across the world,” says Mahesh Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited. “We are excited to welcome him as he delivers on dynamic sourcing that will bring our iconic brands to consumers in the most efficient and responsible way possible.”

Dave brings a true global view to the role having worked in Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

“I believe in the power of leading with a purpose and Bacardi exemplifies this through its incredible heritage, strong values, iconic brands and its commitment to quality and passion for innovation,” says Dave Ingram. “The ambitious vision for the future of Bacardi is an exciting next adventure for me and the wider team.”

Originally from Scotland, Dave holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, serves on the Board of The Procurement Leaders, and is fluent in English and Spanish.