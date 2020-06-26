Balarabe’s troops served as escorts for Wadume – Hamisu’s kinsman

A kinsman to Bala Hamisu (Wadume) has said soldiers under Capt. Tijjani Balarabe’s command served as escort to the suspected kidnap kingpin.

Kawu Mohammed, an indigene of Taraba State, explained that Wadume enjoyed military protection, noting that the soldiers used to serve as escort to him in Taraba.

The 30-year-old was arrested for attempting to contract a broadcast station to launder Wadume’s image shortly after he was re-arrested.

Mohammed, in his statement to the police dated August 29, 2019, said Wadume’s brother, Auwalu Bala, asked him to get the bank account of a broadcast outfit in order to counter the police narrative on the kidnap kingpin who is facing trial in Abuja.

According to him, Auwalu later informed him that he had sent the money to a media outfit hired to launder Wadume’s image.

The student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, stated that he had known Wadume for over six years, noting that he was popular as a fish seller.

Mohammed also said that Wadume was known to be generous to the troops, adding that he regularly gave money to soldiers at the various checkpoints in Ibbi town.

He stated, “But the members of the public started complaining about him because they didn’t know the source of his money. There is a friend who said Wadume gave N1m on to one army captain at Ibbi. He used to give money to soldiers at checkpoints.

“Again, anytime Wadume wants to travel to Taraba town, the military used to serve as escort to him. That is all I know.”

Wadume had identified Balarabe and nine other soldiers as his accomplices. They are Staff Sgt. David Isaiah; Sgt. Ibrahim Mohammed; Corporal Bartholomew Obanye; Private Mohammed Nura; Lance Corporal Okorozie Gideon; Corporal Markus Michael; L/Corporal Nvenaweimoeimi Akpagra; Staff Sgt. Abdullahi Adamu, and Private Ebele Emmanuel.

The military had refused to hand over the troops for trial despite their confessions and illicit association with a criminal gang in their area of operation.