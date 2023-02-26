Bamidele, Adaramodu, and Fasuyi of APC win the Ekiti senate elections

Three candidates for the All Progressives Congress were declared the winners of the senatorial elections held on Saturday in Ekiti State by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday.

These are Mr. Cyril Fasuyi (North), the former director general of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organization, Yemi Adaramodu (South), a member of the House of Representatives, and Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), a current senator who was successfully re-elected.

Prof. Sola Omotola, the INEC returning officer for the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, declared Bamidele the winner and re-elected after he received 69,351 votes to overcome his main competitor, PDP candidate Lateef Ajijola, who received 26,181 votes.

Adaramodu received 63,189 votes, beating over candidates including incumbent senator Biodun Olujimi of the PDP, who received 36,191 votes, to win the election in the Southern Senatorial District, according to the electoral authority.

In a same light, the returning officer for the Ekiti North Senatorial District, Prof. Dosu Malomo, declared Fasuyi elected after he defeated seven other candidates, including the PDP candidate Funso Ayeni, who received 39,976 votes, with 54,224 votes.

“I thus proclaim Cyril Fasuyi of the APC, having completed the conditions of the law, the winner and, of course, returned elected,” Malomo stated.

During his victory celebration on Sunday at Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church in Iyin-Ekiti with his wife, family, friends, and associates, Bamidele thanked God and expressed his gratitude to the people of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District for continuing to grant him the honor and responsibility of serving as their senatorial representative.

The federal lawmaker said, “My main purpose of coming here today is to give thanks to Almighty God for His amazing grace over my life and family and for the success of the National Assembly and Presidential Election. I also want to thank the leadership and members of the Church for their ongoing prayers and support. I also ask for more prayers for the tasks and journey ahead.

He added, “We also came to seek spiritual benediction and blessings for the duties before us.