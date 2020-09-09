‘Bandits’ kill NSCDC officer after collecting ransom

Bulus Sanda , an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna state, who was abducted about 10 days ago has been killed.

Sanda was abducted alongside three others, including a 14 year old girl, when gunmen invaded their homes at Mararaban Rido area of Kaduna metropolis on August 28, 2020.

Family sources said the officer was killed on Tuesday after an undisclosed amount of money was paid for his release.

“We paid a ransom and we were expecting that his released. But after sometime, they called us said they had killed him because they discovered that he is a security personnel,” the source said.

“They directed us to where they dumped his corpse. This is very sad, the security situation is very scaring and unfortunately the government is not doing much to address it.”

Confirming the killing of the officer, Babangida Dutsinma, corps commandant of the Kaduna command of the NSCDC, said the deceased was transferred to Kaduna recently.

Dutsinma said Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, has served the corps in different locations, adding that he was dedicated to duty “in an exemplary manner”.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.