Bandits release 10 Kaduna Baptist school students — but 21 still in captivity

Bandits have released 10 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna state.

Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said that the students were released on Saturday.

Hayab said the released students have reunited with their parents, adding that 21 others are still with their captors.

He said: “The bandits have released 10 more of our students to us this evening, remaining 21. They were released this evening and parents were taking their children home.”

Hayab lamented the bandits’ strategy of releasing the students in batches, describing it as “torture” for the parents.

“What the bandits are doing is to torture us. We are celebrating the return of 10 students, but we are having the challenge of those parents who have been waiting and every time, their child is not among those released,” he said.

“It is very painful, but we thank God that 10 students are back.”

On July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school and abducted 121 students.

The bandits had subsequently said the students would be released in batches when they freed the first set of 28 on July 25, 2021 — after they reportedly collected a ransom of N100m.

Following the release of the 28 students, the bandits were said to have demanded another N80m as ransom for the remaining students.

Israel Akanji, president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), had earlier said that no ransom will be paid for the release of the students.