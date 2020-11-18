Bandits relying on hit-and-run tactics… they have been degraded – Minister

Despite wreaking havoc in communities across the north-west, Muhammad Dingyadi, minister of police affairs, says bandits have been degraded.

Speaking with state house correspondents hours after a traditional ruler was shot dead in Kaduna, Dingyadi said what bandits are relying on is hit-and-run tactics.

The minister spoke after a national security council meeting at Aso Rock on Tuesday. “These bandits have already been degraded, so there is no way they resuscitate themselves and take over,” he said.

“I think they have already been degraded, what they are doing is just hit-and-run kind of tactics. So, we don’t see any sign of them coming to take over or overpower, I think they have been well degraded and they are just trying to show their presence in a very cowardice manner.”

Asked when to expect improved security in the country, Dingyadi said: “Let me say that in whatever one does, you must have a timeline, you must have your targets and you must work towards achieving those targets. We have our timelines, we have our targets and we are working towards achieving those targets.”

The minister spoke on a day when news broke that 12 policemen were abducted in Zamfara.