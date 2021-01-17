Bandits shoot FUTA deputy registrar

A deputy registrar in the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Dr Amos Arijesuyo was allegedly shot by some hoodlums at Iwaraja Area of Ilesa- Akure Expressway in Osun State, on Saturday evening.

Arijesuyo, who worked at the Guidance and Counselling section of the Students Affairs Department of the University, was said to have been attacked alongside his driver and one other unidentified person.

It was gathered that the deceased was also a Senior Pastor at CAC, Glory of God, FUTA Akure.

A pastor of the church, Pastor Olu Aladesanmi who confirmed the incident said it happened between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday.

He said the pastor and his driver were fortunate to have survived the attack with bullet wounds but they were now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the Head of Media and Protocols of FUTA, Adegbenro Adebanjo said he could not confirm the incident as at the time of speaking with our correspondent.

“I can not confirm it because I am yet to get the details, but I will get back to you as soon as I’m fully informed,” Adebanjo stated.