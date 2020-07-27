Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu expects Messi to sign new deal

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has “no doubt” Argentina forward Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club.

The 33-year-old’s current deal expires in 2021.

“Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign,” Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona finished the domestic season five points behind La Liga champions Real Madrid.

They play the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli on 8 August with the score 1-1 from the first match in February.

Messi, who won the La Liga Golden Boot with 25 goals, has said “things have to change” at the club.

On the transfer front, Bartomeu added: “Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange, it is very difficult for them to come.”