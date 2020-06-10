Bauchi deputy gov recovers from COVID-19, after nine days

Baba Tela, deputy governor of Bauchi state, who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 about a week ago has been discharged.

Rilwanu Mohammed, the executive chairman, Bauchi state primary health care development agency (BASPHCDA), disclosed this on Wednesday.

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, tested positive for the virus.

“His Excellency, the deputy governor of Bauchi state, nine days ago was in isolation because he was infected,” Mohammed said.

“However, we thank God that after another test, he is now negative and he has been discharged.”

He also announced the death of Bello Katagum, a frontline health worker in the state.

“Dr Bello Katagun, a frontline medical doctor managing the dreaded COVID-19 in the state, has lost his life in the line of duty to the virus,” he said.

In a condolence message, Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, described Katagun as a significant force in health management in the state, NAN reported.

“We lost a doctor today to COVID-19. He was a most respected pillar of health management in Bauchi and in Nigeria,” the governor said.

“He was one of the first consultants we ever produced in the North and it is very unfortunate that we lost this gem. He is part of the index cases of my deputy governor.

“He has given us so much support in Bauchi state. He established a hospital; he treated our parents and he was even a resident in the hospital just to be there for us all. His death was a big loss for us.”

Bauchi state has recorded 364 cases of COVID-19, out of which 224 persons have been discharged, while 10 deaths have occurred.