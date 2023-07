Bayelsa hands over rescued fishermen to Sao Tome and Principe

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, during the formal handover Governor Douye Diri lauded the local fishermen in Okpoama community in Brass Local Government of the state, who rescued their fellow fishermen on the Atlantic Ocean.

He said they demonstrated the true spirit of an Ijaw man, who cares for his brothers and humanity in general.

The Governor said the action of the Bayelsa fishermen underscored the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the neighbouring country.

Diri stated that once they were rescued, his administration through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, made sure that they were provided the necessary health care.

He hailed the effort of the government of Sao Tome and Principe in showing concern for its citizens even though they were fishermen, saying it showed that they truly valued their citizens.

The Bayelsa Governor also commended the role of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the rescue of the fishermen and again called for the agency’s presence in Bayelsa and other coastal states to take care of such situations.

Diri said: “I am really very proud of our fishermen who exhibited their Ijawness because the Ijaw man is very hospitable and loves humanity.

“Let me also appreciate the Government of Sao Tome and Principe for going after their citizens who went missing on the Atlantic Ocean for over one week while trying to navigate their way on the sea and the Gulf of Guinea drifted them to the Nigerian boundary.”

Responding, the Sao Tome and Principe Head of Mission to Nigeria, Pires Dos Santos Aguiar, expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government and Nigeria for their effort to rescue his countrymen.

