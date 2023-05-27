Bayern sacks CEO, Oliver Kahn, sporting director, Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich has sacked CEO Oliver Kahn and Sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

The sacking of the two officials was disclaimer minutes after the German giants clinched the 11th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday. The club said they had fired chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

An hour after the game ended, the club released a statement on its website to confirm the decision, adding it would also hold a press conference at 11:30 am Munich time on Sunday.

“Oliver Kahn is no longer CEO of FC Bayern Munchen,” it said.

“Hasan Salihamidzic will also be replaced as a board member for sport. This was decided by the club’s supervisory board. Kahn will be replaced by the current vice-chairman of the board Jan-Christian Dreesen. Salihamidzic’s successor is still to be decided.”

Oliver Kahn congratulated the team on Twitter for their victory but stated that he couldn’t celebrate with them because the club prohibited him from doing so.

On the other hand, Salihamidzic expressed his pride in working for Bayern for six years, calling it a beautiful journey that he would like to continue. However, he respected the decision of the board.

Meanwhile, the club’s vice-chairman, Jan-Christian Dreesen, had already announced that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayern Munich, Herbert Hainer said in the statement that “the decision to part with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board,”

Bayern’s season was tumultuous, and as a result, the club’s two strong men, Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn, paid the price. The team exited the quarter-finals of the German Cup and Champions League, and they only won the league title when Borussia Dortmund drew against Mainz on the final day.

Salihamidzic and Kahn took a risk by parting ways with Julian Nagelsmann and hiring Thomas Tuchel as the new coach, but the results did not improve. Salihamidzic, who played more than 230 Bundesliga games for the club, became the sports director in July 2017 and joined the management board in 2020.

During his time, the club won the Champions League in 2020 and the Bundesliga every year. Kahn, who played more than 420 league games in goal for Bayern, became the chairman of the board in July 2021. He was absent during the match in Cologne due to the flu.