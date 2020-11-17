Be agents of positive change, Abiodun tells new appointees

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday inaugurated another set of chairmen and members of State’s Boards and Commissions and charged the new appointees to be agents of positive changes well as contributing significant values in their respective MDAs.

The Governor, who warned that his administration will not tolerate any act that is not in in line with the overall vision of his government, equally charged the new members of Boards and Parastatals to make selfless key to translating his government’s collective dreams to reality.

Speaking further at the inauguration event held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the governor said the state government would put in place, some performance metrics to measure the performances of

of the agencies and determine in what specific ways the new appointees have contributed.

He explained that the inauguration was an indication of his administration’s commitment to an all inclusive policy that is laid down for the continued economic development of Ogun, pointing out that adoption of the ‘batch approach’ was to maintain COVID-19 protocols compliance.

The governor, however, expressed his optimism that the incorporation new set of Board and Commission appointees would further strengthen the government structure and the platform for the continued and successful implementation of his government’s “Building Our Future Together”.

Abiodun stressed that the new appointments reflect competence, professionalism, fairness, equity and inclusiveness, which has defined the hallmark of his administration.

He disclosed that the state government will organise a retreat soon for the new appointees, to facilitate their understanding of their mandate; scope of authority and responsibilities; and how they need to work together in their respective MDAs.

“We therefore have no doubt that the new set of appointees will join hands with those initially inaugurated and indeed other members of the government to deliver on our vision. And, we also enjoin them to carefully study the mandate and functions of their respective MDAs for service delivery to the people of Ogun State.

“Let me also say that as part of our approach at making all our appointees settle down to their assignments, we will be organizing a rereat very soon. This will facilitate their understanding of their mandate; scope of authority and responsibilities; and, very importantly, how they need to work together, particularly with the bureaucracy in their respective MDAs to ensure smooth harmonious working relationship and group energy to deliver our agenda.

“I also wish to say that we are aware that there are still many more people that are also as equally qualified and very willing to serve our dear State. Please note that appointment are ongoing, however we cannot appoint everyone; it is important to remind those of you appointed that this is an opportunity to serve and write your names in indelible ink in the history of our dear state”, Abiodun submitted.