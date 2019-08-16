Be firm, honest and fair, President Buhari tells lawmakers in Katsina

By
Suleiman Ibrahim
-
0
SHARE
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Leadership entails earning the trust of the people who voted you into office and consistently staying the path of honesty and fairness at all times, President Muhammadu Buhari told Katsina State lawmakers on Friday in Daura.

Receiving the leadership of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Tasiu Musa Maigari, President Buhari said the essence of contesting elections is to serve the people, and political actors must always remain loyal, dedicated and focused on delivering on their promises.

“Having been chosen by your people to lead, you must ensure that you remain trustworthy. Ensure fairness at all times. Leadership at home, community or national level is a heavy responsibility. And it must be discharged with fairness, firmness and justice,’ the President said.

He urged the lawmakers to be selfless, visionary and committed to meeting the needs of the electorate, while minding their constitutional responsibilities.

In his remark, the Speaker thanked the President for providing leadership at the national level, and setting a standard on integrity and forthrightness for others to emulate.

Maigari assured the President that the Katsina House of Assembly will continue to support his policies, and ensure a trickling down in the state to favour their various constituencies.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.