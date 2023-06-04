Benzema scores on final Real Madrid appearance

Karim Benzema marked his final Real Madrid appearance with a goal as they drew their last game of the La Liga season at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The 35-year-old, second on the club’s all-time record goalscoring list, slotted in from the penalty spot after Eder Militao was fouled in the box.

Real confirmed the end of Benzema’s 14-year stay at the Bernabeu on Sunday, before a reported move to Saudi Arabia.

Oihan Sancet had earlier lashed the visitors in front from close range.

Sancet fired home after Thibaut Courtois had kept out his initial attempt, while the Belgium goalkeeper also saved a first-half penalty from Mikel Vesga following Toni Kroos’ handball.

Rodrygo wasted Real’s best chance to win the game late on, diverting Vinicius Jr’s low cross over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Benzema cut a largely peripheral figure throughout his final game, but his spot-kick – rolled into the middle of the goal – provided a fitting conclusion to a glittering career in Spain which included five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.

The France striker was replaced by Luka Modric in the 74th minute, leaving the field to a superb ovation from the home crowd.

Marco Asensio, whose own eight-year spell with Real will come to an end this summer, received a similar reception when he was taken off during stoppage time.

But there was no farewell appearance for former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who was an unused substitute prior to his departure on 30 June.

Real Madrid end the season second in the table behind champions Barcelona.