Berger Paints Appoints Alaba Fagun as MD

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs. Alaba Fagun as its Managing Director, with effect from October 4, 2022.

In a statement on Saturday, the Company’s Secretary, Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko, explained that Fagun replaced Mr. Adeyemi Adetomiwa, who had served in an acting capacity since January 4, 2022.

He explained that the new Managing Director has over 23 years of experience in the real estate sector, having been involved in commercial, residential, institutional, and financial-based projects.

Ayoko also said that Fagun, most recent employment, was at UPDC Facility Management Limited (UPDCFM) as the founding Managing Director.

“Fagun started her career as an Architect at Siji Dosekun Partnership, thereafter, worked at the Architects Co-Partnership Hertfordshire, United Kingdom where she gathered field experience.

“She then worked in other UK architectural and real estate companies before joining Broll Property Services Ltd. Lagos, Nigeria, where she served as the Senior Manager, Properties.

“Following on from Broll, she served first as the Head, of Major Projects at Union Bank Plc, Lagos, Nigeria, and later as their Head of Facilities Management.

“Fagun holds Bachelor of Environmental Science and Bachelor of Architecture (Distinction) degrees from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and is a Member of the British Institute of Facility Management.

“The company is assured of her abilities to bring her rich experience to the fore as she takes Berger Paints Nigeria Plc to greater heights.”