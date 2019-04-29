Beware, VIOs back on Lagos roads… but to check rickety, unregistered vehicles only

The Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in Lagos State says its officials are on road operations only to check rickety, overloaded and unregistered vehicles.

Olusoji Adebayo, Head of Control, Regulations and Enforcement, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that VIS in Lagos had adopted new operation system of carrying out vehicle inspections in the state.

“The VIS personnel are on the road doing random checking of only unregistered, overloaded and rickety vehicles.

“That is our new arrangement of enforcement now and also checking people that are covering their number plate; you know when they are doing that, they easily use that to perpetrate evil.

“The agency is now operating one of the best practices in the world in vehicles inspection,” he told NAN.

The VIS boss also told NAN that the new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) had helped in detecting vehicles with expired particulars.

According to him, the gadget is built up on database accumulated by the Lagos State Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) and Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA).

Adebayo said the 24-hour camera was being handled by a special squad to monitor the service.

“We can compare ourselves with other parts of the world now because we are taking enforcement to the doorsteps of the offenders.

“The technology is everywhere in Lagos so we urge the motorists to do the needful, abide by the rules and regulations of driving in the state to avoid facing the penalty attached to any offence,’’ he added.