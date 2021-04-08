Blame anarchists, bad losers, for insecurity, MURIC tells Nigerians

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has asked Nigerians to blame anarchists and bad losers among the politicians for the current wave of insecurity facing the country. MURIC made the submission in a press release issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday, 8th April, 2021.

“It is unfortunate that many Nigerians are not prepared to say the truth concerning who is actually responsible for the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and insurgency. Some Nigerians know exactly who to blame but fear will not allow them to speak up. However, MURIC has a duty to say it as it is no matter whose ox is gored,” MURIC said in a statement.

“Certain conscienceless elements are manipulating information by spreading fake news in order to incite Nigerians against the Federal Government (FG). Bad losers among the politicians are also hell bent on ensuring that the present administration fails in all aspects of governance. There are also anarchists whose main objective is to sabotage security facilities, debilitate the security agencies and seize their weapons to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians.

“We saw these played out in the way the Saraki-led Senate on 6th April 2018 rejected President Buhari’s request for $1 billion for the purchase of arms for the security agencies. That rejection was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the government’s efforts to bring insecurity to a halt.

“Nigerians would have witnessed a drastic improvement in the security situation in the country had that request been granted. But the unpatriotic elements in Senate ensured that the request was blocked. Of course the same politicians turned round to blame Buhari for the worsening security situation. It shows the level of insincerity among Nigerian politicians and their lack of interest in solving problems facing the country.

“But real active sabotage of government’s efforts at solving the security challenge was seen during the last #ENDsars protests. The release of prisoners, the burning of police stations and the carting away of police guns were all symptomatic of a deliberate attempt to render the security apparatus impotent as well as a determination to unleash anarchy.

“Nonetheless, the recent terrorist attack on Imo State Police command headquarters on Easter Monday, 5th April, 2021 during which police armoury was looted and other security facilities destroyed speaks volumes regarding the determination of anarchists to ensure that we continue to have security challenge. The simultaneous attack on Owerri prison during which about 1,844 prisoners were released further confirms the diabolical objectives of the anarchists.

“The implications of both attacks in Owerri are far-reaching. Those who attacked the police headquarters had neutralised the nerve-centre of security in the state while those who released prisoners have turned back the hands of the security clock by several months, if not years.

“The arrest, trial and conviction of those prisoners was as a result of straineous efforts and investigations. It is only enemies of the society who can send dangerous criminals who had been incarcerated back to the society without allowing them to serve their jail terms, learn their lessons and repent.

“Nobody knows who those criminals will attack tomorrow. It may even be members of the families of those who set them free. A kidnapper whom you set free today may be the one who will kidnap your father tomorrow. This is not about defending Buhari. It is the reality. It is the truth and MURIC is not afraid of speaking truth to anarchists.

“How then can we, in good conscience, blame FG or Buhari for the rising wave of insecurity when we are the same people destroying security facilities and setting criminals free? It is therefore bad losers and anarchists who must be blamed for our worsening security situation.

“The panacea lies in the good citizens of this country coming together to expose enemies of peace. Nobody should think that another leader has the magic wand.”