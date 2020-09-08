Blue-eyed lady: Gov’s wife hands over new accommodation to couple

Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, has secured an apartment for Risikat, the blue-eyed lady, who reunited with her estranged husband, Abdulwasiu Omodada, at a Nikkah held in Ilorin on Saturday.

The Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Yinka Adeniyi, said Olufolake, through her non-governmental organisation, the Ajike Support Group, secured a two-bedroom apartment for the couple within the Ilorin metropolis.

Adeniyi told PUNCH Metro on Monday that the key to the rented apartment was handed over to the couple on Friday. He said the apartment was secured in a choice area of Ilorin.

Adeniyi, who said the programmes lined up for the blue-eyed lady and her husband by the governor’s wife and planned in phases, noted, “We wanted to secure a shop for the lady to sell patent medicine, but when we went to pay for both the shop and the apartment, we were told that somebody else had paid for the shop and we only paid for the apartment and asked the couple to look for another shop.

“Thereafter, the Ajike Support Group will obtain a licence for the lady to operate a patent medicine store and stock the shop for her.”

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has advised Risikat and Abdulwasiu to live in peace and be tolerant of each other in order to have a stable home.

Sulu-Gambari gave the advice on Saturday at the Nikkah for the couple at the Ajijola Anabi Mosque, Ayegbami, Okelele area of Ilorin.

The emir, who was represented by Sarkin Kakakin of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Gafar, advised the couple to henceforth live in peace and harmony.

In his sermon, the Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Jamiu Ajijola-Anabi, urged the couple to live in peace, love and contentment to each other.

Ajijola-Anabi, who said that the event was historic for the couple’s families as they had the privilege of having the Emir of Ilorin solemnising their union, described it as a great blessing and a matter of importance to Sulu-Gambari, who contributed to their happiness.

The wedding was sponsored by the Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association.

Risikat became a celebrity in July when a video of her by PUNCH became a hit. She alleged in the video that her husband’s family drove her out of her matrimonial home because she gave birth to children with blue eyes.

The lady, who stated that she had been in her father’s house for over one year, alleged that her husband’s parents said they were afraid because of the blue eyes she and her children have.