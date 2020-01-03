Bode George will contest presidency in 2023, says aide

Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has indicated interest to contest as president in 2023.

The Pathfinder Consortium, a group led by Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, George’s special adviser, made the announcement in a statement.

It is, however, unclear under which party the former PDP stalwart will be contesting but last week, Walid Jibrin, chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of PDP, said the party will soon commence the search for its 2019 presidential candidate.

Shodipe-Dosunm said the group will soon unveil George whom he described as a pathfinder and “big masquerade” who will bring a new beginning to the country.

“We will engage, inform without derogatory withdrawal. We will challenge, debate, instruct without angry, expletive crudity. We will sustain and affirm in deliberate Churchillian supremacy,” Shodipe-Dosunmu said.

“Pretenders and the perennial time-servers shall disappear from the fray. Only the robust and the lucid patriotic band shall endure.

“And the dark, disruptive uncertainties shall cease, giving way to a renewal and a rebirth of democratic contention.

“It is settled!!! Our vision is stripped of ethnic or sectarian articulations. It is about rebuilding the broken walls, rectifying the festering wrongs, healing the persisting wounds.”

President Muhammadu Buhari will end his second tenure in 2023.