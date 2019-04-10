Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Yobe

Boko Haram launched a fresh attack on Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Tuesday. The attack made soldiers to turn back vehicles, as no movement was allowed in the area.

Many of the residents were forced to stay indoors as the military engaged the insurgents, who were said to have tried to enter Damaturu through Maisandari, a settlement on the outskirts of the town.

Some of the residents of Maisandari, who spoke to our correspondent, said the attackers came through the eastern part of the town and started shooting sporadically.

One of them, Yusuf Maina, said he saw the assailants coming into the area in Hilux vans, which had anti-aircraft guns.

“Immediately we saw them, we had to scamper for safety. We can still hear an exchange of gunfire and we surely need your prayers.”

Some of the residents of Damaturu, confirmed on the telephone that they saw heavily armed soldiers in four armoured personnel carriers and many Hilux vans advancing towards Maisandari, from where the insurgents were said to have entered the town.

One of the residents, Bukar Alamin, said the shooting was first heard at about 5pm. He said some suspected Boko Haram members attempted to invade the Red Bricks Housing Estate along Maiduguri Road.

He said there were heavy sounds of gunshots and explosions and that a fighter jet was seen hovering over Damaturu around 5.30pm.