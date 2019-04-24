Book on Yobe Gov Ibrahim Gaidam for launch April 29

A book chronicling the one-decade stewardship of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state will be formally presented to the public on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The book, GOVERNOR IBRAHIM GAIDAM: FOUNDER OF MODERN YOBE, will be unveiled at the Government House Damaturu under the chairmanship of the Governor-Elect and erstwhile National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni.

According to a statement by Mohammed Zanna Abba, on behalf of the Book Launch Committee, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are expected to serve as Special Guest of Honour and Guest of Honour, respectively, at the event.

Also expected as Distinguished Guests are the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Governors, ministers and other political and business leaders are also expected to be part of the historic event to be hosted by the Deputy Governor of Yobe state, Engineer Abubakar D. Ali.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Fika and Chairman of Yobe State Council of Chiefs, Dr Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa, will serve as the Royal Father of the Day.

The book will be reviewed by Professor Danjuma Gambo, the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri.

The Managing Director of Rick-Rock Construction Nigeria Limited, Mr Timothy Ezekiel, would serve as the chief presenter.

He is expected to derive support from prominent personalities like the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu; national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and former governor of Yobe state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Other co-presenters are the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi; Senator-elect for Yobe Zone B, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai; Chairman of Jinabco International Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Jinjiri Abubakar; and Deputy National Chairman of APC (North East), Comrade Mustafa Salihu, among others.

The 303-page book, comprising 12 chapters, takes the reader on an edifying voyage across the vast sea of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam’s life and experiences which gleam of a fine intertwine of brevity, kindness, quest for knowledge, prudence, visionary leadership and submission to the will of God.

The book also burrows into the governor’s personality, examines his principles and highlights the factors that make him triumph where others stumble. Not to mention his refreshingly different brand of leadership which has enabled him to record remarkable achievements even when Yobe state was in the throes of unprecedented onslaught from Boko Haram insurgents.