Boris Johnson self-isolates a second time after contact with COVID-19 patient

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the UK, has gone into isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

In March, Johnson went into isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was later moved into the intensive care unit for treatment before his discharge from hospital on April 12.

On Sunday, the UK national health services’ track and trace programme informed the prime minister that he had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the infection.

Johnson had met with some members of parliament on Thursday for 35 minutes at his official residence.

Present at the meeting was Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Anderson was pictured standing in close distance to the prime minister — and with neither of them wearing a face mask.

A spokesperson to the prime minister said Johnson will continue to work indoors, and that the prime minister does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

“The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

In a tweet, Johnson confirmed the development, saying he has no symptoms.

“Today I was notified by NHS Test and Trace that I must self-isolate as I have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” the tweet reads.

“I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No10 as I continue to lead the government’s pandemic response.”