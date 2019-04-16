Borno elders deny Ndume, says we didn’t endorse you for Senate Presidency

The Borno Elders Forum has denied the purported endorsement of Ali Ndume (Borno South) for the senate presidency. The forum said doing so would amount to splitting other Borno citizens like a member of House of Representatives from Biu, Betara Aliyu who is aspiring to become speaker.

Secretary of the forum, Bulama Mali Gubio, said the clarification became necessary in view of repeated media reports that have prompted diverse reactions and enquiries from citizens of the state.

Gubio said: “First of all, the Borno Elders forum holds Distinguished Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume in very high esteem as an accomplished son of Borno State.

“However, the forum will want to issue clarification to forestall any more confusion. Last week, there were media reports claiming that Borno elders had endorsed the aspiration of Senator Ndume for the President of the ninth Senate.

“When we saw that report, we felt there was no need to respond to it since Ndume is a son of Borno and like other sons and daughters he is entitled to the support of Borno elders.

“To our surprise, this week, we saw another round of media report claiming that Borno elders have for the second time endorsed Ndume’s aspiration.

“Although the reports bears the names of other people in the state, it is however public knowledge that whenever the phrase ‘Born elders’ is mentioned, what immediately comes to mind is the Borno Elders Forum, which has gained prominence as a pressure group that promotes and defends the interest of Borno sons and daughters.

The elders added: “For instance, we are aware the one of our sons from Biu, Hon. Betara Aliyu is aspiring to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“If people assume that Borno elders have endorsed Ndume, it is like saying we are opposed to Betara’s aspiration because it will be politically foolish to endorse two sons for the Senate Presidency and Speaker of House of Reps at the same time.

“We also know that some of our sons have open and quiet aspirations. In addition to that, in our political history, Borno and Yobe states are one and the same.

“Yobe was carved out of Borno in 1991. Majority of Yobe leaders have houses in Maiduguri. Yes, sons and daughters of Borno and Yobe have the legitimate rights to pursue their political aspirations but we elders of Borno and Yobe normally do not come out publicly to endorse anyone because whatever comes to Borno is celebrated by the people of Yobe and whatever comes to Yobe is celebrated by us in Borno.

“We don’t oppose each other in public. It is against our tradition as elders of Borno and Yobe states to oppose our sons. We support all of them or we keep silent.

“I will call on whoever is using the name of Borno elders to please understand our history and promote our peace and unity.”