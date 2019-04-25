Breaking: Five oil wells on fire in Ondo

By
Akinade Adepoju
-
0
SHARE
Burning oil well
Burning oil well

A huge explosion has occurred in Ajegunle Ikorigho oil- rich community in Ondo state claiming five oil wells.

The oil field named ‘Ojumole’ located in Ikorigho land has Ojumole-Ikorigho, Isan-West and Is an field,Parable field, Malu field, Ororo and Opokaba oil fields.

Sources said that the affected communities include Otumara, Ikorigho, Ajegunle-Ikorigho, Zion Ikorigho, Iluayo, Kendo Ayeren and Ehinmoghan-Ikorigho.

The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained at press time.

Details shortly…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.