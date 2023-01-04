Breaking News: Gunmen kill one security guard in another community attack in Anambra

It happened on January 4th, 2023. The violence’s agents struck the Ndikokwu village in the Uli community, which is located in the southern part of Anambra State, precisely at one in the morning.

The unidentified attackers, according to information received from the neighborhood, arrived in automobiles and motorcycles with a variety of weapons and ammo. They were more than 25, and their onslaught was well-practiced and swift.

They attacked the Uli office of the Anambra Vigilante Service [AVS], which is housed in the grounds of the vigilante chairman, Mr. Arinze Ilobi. During the attack, one AVS member was killed, and the AVS office and vehicles were set on fire.

The gunmen allegedly fled through the Ubahudara axis in the Oru West LGA, according to eyewitnesses.