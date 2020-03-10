Buhari appoints new governing board for NIMASA, NPA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The President has also appointed Bashir Jamoh as the new Director-General (DG) of NIMASA. Jamoh’s appointment came following the tenure expiration of the former DG, Dakuku Peterside.

This is contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari.

According to the statement; “The board members for NIMASA are: Hon. Asita Chairman, Director General Bashir Jamoh, Executive Director Victor Ochei (Cabotage), Chudi Offordile Executive Director (Admin. and Finance), Shehu Ahmed Executive Director (Operations), Adekola Adefemi Member, Muhammad D. Abubakar member, and Hassan Rasaq Mahmud member.

“The board members for NPA are: Chief Akin Ricketts Chairman, Muhammed Koko Executive Director, Prof. Idris Abdulkadir Executive Director, Onari Brown Executive Director, Ghazali Muhammed Member, Sen. John Akpanuoedehe member, Sen. Binta Masi Garba member, Mustapha Aminu Dutse member, and Abdulwahab Adeshina and member.”

The Ministry also noted that Hadiza Bala Usman remains the Managing Director of NPA.

The members of both Boards, according to the Zakari would be inaugurated by the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Friday, March 20, 2020.