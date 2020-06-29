Buhari appoints new personal security officer, after Aso Rock shooting

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aliyu Musa, a deputy commissioner of police, as his chief personal security officer (CPSO).

This was announced in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman. “DCP Musa, from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station, hails from Niger State,” the statement read.

“Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.”

The appointment comes after the shooting incident at the presidential villa over an attempt to make Sabiu Yusuf, personal assistant to the president, to self-isolate after a visit to Lagos, the epicenter of COVID-19.

Aisha Buhari, the first lady, had reportedly asked Yusuf to stay away from the presidential villa for 14 days and he objected, leading to the involvement of security personnel.

The security aides of the first lady were later arrested and detained by the police.

Aisha, subsequently, asked Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), to release her aides.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a probe of the incident.