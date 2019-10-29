Buhari asks senate to confirm NDDC board nominees rejected by governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm the appointment of nominees to the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president made the request via a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The nominees had been rejected by governors of the Niger Delta states, but the president retained them.

Pius Odubu, former deputy governor of Edo state, was named chairman of the board, while Bernard Okumagba from Delta was named the commission’s managing director.

Other nominees include Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom) named executive director, projects, and Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa), executive director, finance and administration.

Jones Erue was named the representative from Delta state, while Victor Ekhatar, Joy Yimebe Nunieh and Nwogu Nwogu will be representing Edo, Rivers and Abia states respectively.

Also included on the list are Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), and Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo).

The other representatives are Aisha Muhammed (Kano, north-west), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa, north-east), and Badmus Mutalib (Lagos, south-west).

The governors of the Niger Delta states rejected the board as constituted by Buhari after expressing concerns over their appointment, saying the process does not reflect effective governance mechanism.

They had said they would meet with the president over the development to address concerns of stakeholders from across the nine member states of the NDDC.