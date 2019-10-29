Buhari asks senate to confirm Tsoho as CJ of federal high court

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated John Tosho as the substantive chief judge (CJ) of the federal high court.

Buhari, through a letter, which was read on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, asked that Tsoho’s nomination be duly considered and confirmed.

“Pursuant to Section 250(1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby write to request for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of honourable Justice J.T. Tsoho as the chief Judge of the federal high Court of Nigeria,” he wrote.

Tsoho was sworn in as the acting CJ of the federal high court on July 26, 2019

The president also nominated Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as president of the national industrial court.

Umar Mukhtar Gajiram (Borno), Aiaiibo Sinikiem Johnson (Bayelsa) and Raheem Muideen Olalekan (Osun) were also nominated as resident electoral commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ahmad Lawan, senate president, referred the letter to the committee on judiciary and legal matters for legislative review.

The committee is expected to turn in its report within a week.